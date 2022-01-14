Some critics have argued that Indyk’s book is overly generous and that whatever Kissinger’s contribution to the Middle East, his diplomacy did not ultimately serve America’s national interests. As one reviewer put it, because of Kissinger’s diplomacy, the United States “bought itself burdensome dependents and many hostile adversaries.” This critique is unfair and shortsighted. Although U.S. relations with Israel have become a more contentious issue, especially because of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s close ties to the Trump administration, it is important to maintain a historical perspective. As Indyk notes, Kissinger’s approach eliminated an existential threat to Israel in removing Egypt from the Arab states aligned against her. In tightening relations with Israel, the United States developed a close alliance with a pro-Western democratic state that shares its values and has become the true superpower of the Middle East. This policy has consistently enjoyed strong support from a large swath of the American people, who have viewed Israel as a reliable friend of the United States. The alliance, in most people’s eyes, is in the U.S. national interest. Israel is increasingly tolerated, and in some cases even accepted, by Arab countries because of its power and technological and economic prowess. Along with the rebuilding and democratization of Germany, Japan and South Korea, the survival and success of Israel should be seen as one of the genuine historic accomplishments of an enlightened American diplomacy, and as Indyk makes clear, Kissinger deserves a great deal of the credit