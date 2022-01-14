Much is made of the potential Ukrainian resistance to a Russian invasion, relying on the courage of the Ukrainian people. They will resist; they have been hardened by eight years of successful resistance to Putin. Moreover, the quiet efforts of the United States and our allies to raise the potential of such resistance are helpful. But we have limited ourselves to training and otherwise minimal assistance for now, with the possibility of more if Russia invades. Putin knows very well that we could do more, and he probably sees in our initial efforts a certain timidity. He has learned from Nikita Khrushchev’s 1956 example. Soviet forces crushed the brave Hungarian resistance while Khrushchev’s threat of nuclear war deterred American interference; it was over in a few weeks. If there are concerns now not to provoke a crisis before Russia acts, how much greater will be our reluctance to send in weapons and supplies in the face of a Russian assault?