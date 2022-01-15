But saying we should keep things normal doesn’t mean things are normal. The idea that omicron is “mild,” and therefore can be safely ignored, is wishful thinking at best. Omicron is apparently not as bad as delta, but delta was much worse than the earlier varieties, which leaves the omicron danger to the unvaccinated somewhere around the original coronavirus baseline. For parents of kids too young for vaccination, or for exhausted hospital workers, or for the millions of people whose medical histories make them more susceptible to the ravages of the virus, or for the rest of us collecting close-contact notices for our kids and seeing the streets empty out again, the pandemic isn’t something to opt out of. It’s something to keep trying to mitigate — with better masks, with regular testing and, if those aren’t available, possibly with taking a break until they are. Wishful absolutes won’t get us through it, but helpful adjustments might.