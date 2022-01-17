Like many immunocompromised people, I’ve been double vaccinated and have received a booster shot but was only able to achieve a limited level of covid antibodies. (Both cancer and cancer treatments can inhibit the body’s immune response.) Also, my underlying immune system — the defense network that fights all diseases, covid and otherwise — is diminished. Since the pandemic began, I’ve been receiving monthly infusions to help address that, too, but those treatments haven’t been entirely effective, either. This has forced many of us to take more precautions since the beginning, and worry more about our health and safety than others. But in some ways, things have gotten worse for us, as regular life returns despite the persistence and evolution of the virus. Just the other day, my family and I decided we should wear masks in our own home. My son is in school in person and many of his classmates have recently contracted covid.