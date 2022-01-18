We are exquisitely aware of their absurdity. We had our own civil war in the 1640s (we love to remind you that we deposed a king of England before you did, and what’s more we chopped off his head), the upshot of which was that monarchs and nobles could stay, and cosplay at being the head of state or whatever, but only because they made frankly hilarious ornaments. In modern Britain, the posh are our hopelessly unadaptable birds: already extinct in anything like a natural ecosystem, yet we let them live on in gilded cages, at our expense. We do this because they are deeply weird, uproarious, gloriously impractical, sentimentally quite interesting — and they provide some genuinely powerful boogeymen, from Lord Lucan to Prince Andrew. A package of ready-made cautionary tales.