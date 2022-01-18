On Jan. 10, just days after the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Politico reporter Nicholas Wu broke the news that in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election — while President Donald Trump and his allies were falsely alleging that widespread voter fraud had occurred — some Trump supporters in Michigan and Arizona filed forged election documents with the National Archives that incorrectly certified the Trump-Pence ticket as the winner of those states. Some Trump supporters in three other states have since been accused of doing the same.