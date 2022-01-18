Your face tightens. A stiff nod. I pause. An opportunity for you to say something. But I know why you won’t, because you haven’t heard it like this before. It makes a lot of sense for many people to say they don’t want a breathing tube or CPR or other “heroic measures.” But you aren’t thinking about any of those reasons. You’re terrified because of what you’ve heard about breathing tubes and covid. You thought the breathing tube would kill you, just like so many others have told me they thought they’d get covid from the vaccine. Now you’re realizing it isn’t like that at all. The machines are there to save you — to breathe when you can no longer breathe on your own. I continue. “One of three things will happen, and I have no idea which one. First, you might just get better quickly. I so hope that’s what happens for you. But it may not.