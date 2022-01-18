What’s worse, most companies don’t do this at all. When it comes to consumer marijuana products, neither the FDA nor the Federal Trade Commission police whether marketing claims are real or fake, so when you see a claim on a THC or CBD product that says it’s “backed by research,” you might as well be listening to a carnival barker. (And yes, this goes for our claims, too.) Without anyone to prevent consumer fraud, you really have no idea what kind of research a company is talking about, whether the research says what the company claims it does or whether the research exists at all. Our research benchmarked our products against one of the top brands in the space, whose “research-backed” functional claims about weight loss were perhaps part of why Canopy Growth, one of the sector’s largest companies, agreed to acquire it late last year for nearly $300 million. A couple of weeks ago, those claims were reported to be false. (The company and its research partner told the New York Times that a review board had approved the study that led it to make those claims.)