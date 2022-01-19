As a social scientist, however, what I admire about “The Expanse” is that it pulled off the rare feat of combining the international and the interpersonal in the context of an interstellar show. It also might be the most hopeful pessimistic show ever aired.
The premise of “The Expanse” (based on a nine-book series by James S.A. Corey, the shared pen name of a pair of writers) is simple, even if the plot is not. In its futuristic setting, humans have expanded to the rest of the solar system. (“The Expanse” streams on Amazon Prime. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Earth is now a single government controlled by the United Nations. Mars — technically, the Mars Congressional Republic — is an independent government bent on terraforming that planet into one with a blue sky. Earth is more powerful but in relative decline compared to Mars. The two planets neither like nor trust each other.
Both inner planets need the natural resources of the asteroid belt and outer moons and are perfectly happy exploiting the workers doing the extraction. These “Belters” resent living under the thumb of the “Inners,” and there is a loose politico-military entity called the Outer Planets Alliance trying to achieve a more equitable distribution of the spoils. Here, too, the show’s commitment to real science comes into play: The antagonisms between Earth and Mars and the Belt are grounded in no small part on the biological variations that would emerge from humans growing up with different degrees of gravity.
This interest in the ways that we negotiate our differences — between individual people as surely as between interplanetary superpowers — is central both to the pessimism of “The Expanse and to the surprisingly optimistic notes it struck as it sped toward its conclusion. It’s in this regard that it resonates with me the most, since my academic field can leave one all too cynical at times. International relations is not for the faint of heart. Scan the news and you will see great power autocrats, violent nonstate actors, corrupt foreign policy leaders and vainglorious plutocrats all behaving badly. They can do that because no one will necessarily stop them in a world defined by anarchy. Agreements are fleeting, norms erode, and one person’s patriotism is another’s extremist nationalism. It is difficult to look at the current state of international affairs and remain idealistic about anything.
“The Expanse” excelled at imagining a politics of the solar system that echoes the current state of our own planet. The dynamic between Earth and Mars plays into and off the history of great power rivalries, a story that dates back to the rivalry between Sparta and Athens during the Peloponnesian War. The treatment of the Belters riffs off the history of multinational corporations in the global South. In later seasons, the rise of villain extraordinaire Marco Inaros highlights the ways that a sociopath could exploit a population frustrated by decades of relative decline and rebrand himself as a populist revolutionary. When the show’s hero, James Holden, explains that Inaros’s supporters “saw the future, and they weren’t in it,” it carries more than a passing whiff of familiarity.
The worldview of “The Expanse” is similar to what international relations scholars call “human nature realism” a notion that starts with Thucydides, continues with Machiavelli and Hobbes, and was best articulated by Hans Morgenthau. According to this line of thinking, humans crave power, wealth, and status. Our ambition for these things — regardless of the noble ends we might want to use them to advance — inevitably has unintended consequences that can easily turn tragic. Even if technology changes quickly, homo sapiens are slow to evolve.
In “The Expanse,” one Earth leader starts his career as a human rights crusader, but after acquiring power becomes a hawk willing to risk war with Mars. When the two planets broker an entente, one faction of Martians is so distraught about the peace that they decide to sell weapons to Belters so they will attack Earth. Some Belter leaders talk the talk about freedom and autonomy but are not above engaging in corrupt activities.
At the same time, “The Expanse” was not weighted down with cynicism. The show’s focus on the interpersonal helped foster a sense of optimism that transcended cold-eyed realism. The human connections forged in the universe of “The Expanse” allowed the characters to alter their perspective. One of the protagonists, U.N. official Chrisjen Avasarala, begins the series by torturing a Belter prisoner to extract information. By the end of the show’s run, Avasarala has recognized the costs of her “Earth first” policies and works hard to build ties with her onetime antagonists. It is possible within the world of “The Expanse” to do well by doing good.
The show’s other protagonists also demonstrate their ability to grow. Amos Burton is an Earther mechanic whose hardscrabble upbringing has traumatized him in any number of ways. Naomi Nagata is a Belter engineer whose backstory is equally tragic. Over the course of its six seasons, Amos evolves from amoral muscle to a mentor of others who are broken. He demonstrates that it is possible to do good things without being a good man — while also being funny and sexy.
Naomi travels an even more fascinating path, code-switching constantly between her Belter friends and her non-Belter crewmates. In the process, her narrative arc raises some provocative questions about the nature of motherhood. During its six seasons “The Expanse” delved into dark places, including multiple war crimes, experimentation on children and attempted genocides. It says something that give all this, the show’s single-most shocking moment comes when Naomi’s son betrays her with a single act of violence. Abstract horrors are one thing; seeing a beloved character brought low is devastating.
It is fitting that Naomi delivers the show’s elegy in the series finale, explaining, “The universe never tells us if we did right or wrong. It’s more important to try to help people than to know that you did. … Maybe one core thing you said haunts them forever. Maybe one moment of kindness gives them comfort or courage. Maybe you said the one thing they needed to hear. It doesn’t matter if you know. You just have to try.”
The show’s last episode ended not with a great victory over a Big Bad, but with some sharp-elbowed bargaining about what to do in the messy aftermath of a conflict. Suspicion and distrust continue to fester, but the parties at the negotiating table manage to devise a tentative solution. It might work, but it might not — in the universe of “The Expanse,” the politics never go away.
“The Expanse” was never blind to despair or cruelty or malice. It simply posited that these are not valid reasons to give up hope or refuse to try. That is a lesson well worth remembering in 2022.