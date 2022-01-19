This interest in the ways that we negotiate our differences — between individual people as surely as between interplanetary superpowers — is central both to the pessimism of “The Expanse and to the surprisingly optimistic notes it struck as it sped toward its conclusion. It’s in this regard that it resonates with me the most, since my academic field can leave one all too cynical at times. International relations is not for the faint of heart. Scan the news and you will see great power autocrats, violent nonstate actors, corrupt foreign policy leaders and vainglorious plutocrats all behaving badly. They can do that because no one will necessarily stop them in a world defined by anarchy. Agreements are fleeting, norms erode, and one person’s patriotism is another’s extremist nationalism. It is difficult to look at the current state of international affairs and remain idealistic about anything.