I say all of this because when I first saw the video below, my very populist reaction was “something has to be done about this problem!”
If you read photojournalist John Schreiber’s thread or scan older local coverage, you learn that railway theft in the Los Angeles area — the primary port of entry for 40 percent of goods imported into the United States — has been a growing concern. According to a Union Pacific letter sent last month to L.A. prosecutors, Union Pacific has experienced a 160 percent increase in theft since December 2020, with theft spikes that have soared above 300 percent.
Lauren Debter and Alan Ohnsman of Forbes note that the thefts are taking place primarily in the so-called Alameda Corridor, a 20-mile stretch of rail bed that winds through Los Angeles neighborhoods. Debter and Ohnsman explain why railroad car thefts in that area are relatively easy to pull off: “Thieves can break into stopped or slow-moving cars and pull a kind of hand brake, which slows the wheels. Sensors in the track read this as an equipment breakdown and stop or slow the train to a crawl. At that point, individuals can use bolt cutters to open up cars and grab items quickly. What they don’t want is left on the sides of the track to blow in the breeze and slowly rot in the southern California sun.”
This is all bad. The visuals look like they were lifted from a bad post-apocalyptic film. A Los Angeles Times write-up by Rachel Uranga, Irfan Khan and Richard Winton opens with a similar feel:
The scene was a stretch of railroad tracks in Lincoln Heights on Saturday: A blizzard of torn plastic wrappers, cardboard boxes and paper packaging attesting to a wave of rail car thievery that officials say has been on the rise in recent months.Several scavengers picked through the debris, hoping to find electronics, clothes or whatever valuables thieves left behind.“Everything comes on the train — cellphones, Louis Vuitton purses, designer clothes, toys, lawnmowers, power equipment, power tools,” said a 37-year-old man who declined to give his name. He said he comes to the tracks regularly and once found a Louis Vuitton purse and a robotic arm worth five figures: “We find things here and there, make some money off of it.”
Lincoln Heights was also where a train derailment took place over the weekend.
Outlets ranging from the Guardian to the National Review have written about it. In the latter, Andrew C. McCarthy assigns blame to L.A. District Attorney George Gascón and his more progressive approach to law enforcement. So does Union Pacific in its letter. That elides an interesting fact, however: Union Pacific, the very railroad company complaining about lax law enforcement, has its own police force with “primary jurisdiction over crimes committed against the railroad. … Its success has served as a model for national crime management.”
The Los Angeles Times story also contains quotes from local officials noting Union Pacific’s failure to step up its own enforcement measures. This suggests it’s not merely about how local law enforcement does its job.
That said, McCarthy also asks a valid question: “But what is the federal government doing about this? In many crime situations, the feds can seem superfluous, muscling in on matters that are chiefly local concerns. Here, however, we are talking about interstate and international commerce, the very foundation of federal criminal jurisdiction.”
Jonah Goldberg, editor of The Dispatch, tweeted: “This seems like such an easy layup for a halfway serious politician of any party. There’s no ‘gotta hear both sides’ in stuff like this.”
This problem touches on a lot of issues aggravating Americans right now: supply chain stresses, pandemics, crime and finding the right balance in enforcing the rule of law. If the Biden administration does not find a way to prioritize this, then the White House should be investigated for political malpractice. Something should be done, but I remain unsure about the something.