The gains are never enough to meet the costs. As political scientist Jules Boykoff notes in his history of the Games, the Olympics economic model is marked by “lopsided public-private partnerships that favor private entities while dumping risk on the taxpayer.” For example, Korea built new venues and an expensive high-speed train linking far-flung sites for the 2018 Games, only to have Gangwon province saddled with the cost of maintaining unused arenas, ski jumps and sliding tracks. But during the bidding process for the 2022 Games, politicians and voters in Norway, Sweden, Poland, Germany and Switzerland refused to follow this model by picking up the bill while the IOC and its corporate sponsors stood to enjoy perks and profits.