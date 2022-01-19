The Chinese bid committee claimed that Beijing would be the “reliable and risk-free choice.” In light of the recent tumult in Kazakhstan, that claim has proved true. But with the omicron variant just reaching China, and with the United States and other countries staging a diplomatic boycott in protest of Chinese repression, the Beijing Winter Games are not without risk for the IOC.
How did the IOC get left with two far-from-perfect choices? The answer stems from a set of long enduring problems that have plagued the Winter Olympics for more than a half-century. In fact, the first warnings of these problems came from the most unlikely of critics: former IOC president Avery Brundage, who even encouraged his fellow IOC members to consider ditching the Winter Games altogether. Now, these issues have snowballed to the point that they threaten the viability of the Winter Games.
The only American ever to serve as IOC president, Brundage held the post from 1952 to 1972. A racist, antisemite and all-around crank, he was the villain in many Olympics dramas of the 20th century. History has passed stern judgment on many of his decisions and statements. Yet the complaints Brundage directed at the Winter Olympics in the 1960s seem prescient in 2022.
Unlike the Summer Olympics, Brundage knew the winter event had limited appeal. He envisioned the Olympics as a global movement, yet half of the member nations had “no interest whatsoever” in the Winter Games. “The great majority of the peoples of the world have neither the desire nor the opportunity to participate in winter sport,” he wrote in a 1968 memo. While the Winter Olympics spurred participation in winter sports, Brundage recognized that only a small group of countries monopolized the top levels of competition.
Because winter sports were restricted to a small part of the world, there were also limited options for where the Games could be held. “Are we not trying to do the impossible,” Brundage wrote to IOC members in 1969, “since there are few places in the world where there are mountains and snow with the facilities to take care of the huge crowds of competitors, officials, and spectators that accompany the Winter Games today.”
At the time Brundage raised the question, 1,100 athletes had just participated in the 1968 Grenoble Olympics. Grenoble was the largest city to ever host the Winter Games. Even so, logistics required the scattering of events in surrounding areas. Brundage hated the arrangement. “The events at Grenoble were really not an Olympic Winter Games at all,” he complained; “they were half a dozen world championships taking place at locations as much as 50 kilometers apart.”
Beyond these logistical issues, Brundage’s main objection to the Winter Olympics was that they had been stained by money. Peggy Fleming and Jean-Claude Killy became stars after their performances at the 1968 Games. Brundage fumed over Fleming’s half-million-dollar offer to join an ice show, while Killy’s offense — and that of all skiers, in his opinion — was to wear branded equipment on the slopes. The IOC president refused to even attend the Alpine races because of the sponsorships.
Brundage also decried what he saw as “rank commercialization” in Grenoble. French law at the time did not protect Olympic imagery, so companies displayed the five rings on all manner of products. “We had Olympic butter, Olympic sugar, Olympic petrol, etc., etc.,” Brundage ranted. “It seemed a huge business enterprise instead of an amateur sports event.”
In response to Brundage’s complaints, the IOC launched an inquiry into the Winter Games. One of the committee’s suggestions was put into effect in the 1990s: giving the Winter Games more attention by scheduling them on a different four-year cycle than the Summer Olympics. But other suggestions aimed at reining in the scope of the Games never took hold, such as returning hockey and figure skating to outdoor rinks, as had been the case in the 1920s and ’30s.
Even in 1968, some elements of Brundage’s rant sounded hopelessly out-of-touch — and have only grown more so over time. After all, sales of officially licensed merchandise at the 2018 PyeongChang Games brought in $79 million to the organizing committee. And after allowing pro athletes in some events in the 1980s, the IOC completely dropped its amateurism requirement in 1991, leading to NHL players taking part in the Winter Games starting in 1998.
Yet the issues he highlighted about logistics, feasibility and appeal have only festered in the ensuing half century.
In advance of the 2022 Games, China built hundreds of ice rinks and ski resorts to inspire 300 million winter sports participants. Nevertheless, the Winter Olympics remain the province of a relatively small group of countries. Of the 206 National Olympic Committees active in 2022, 90 have never participated in the Winter Games. And while athletes from 92 different countries took part in the 2018 games, less than a third of those nations were represented on the podium. In fact, no athlete from South or Southeast Asia, Latin America or Africa has ever medaled at the Winter Olympics.
Still, the Winter Olympics continues to grow, creating even more logistical problems. The 2022 games will feature nearly 3,000 athletes, almost triple the number who competed in Grenoble. The IOC now requires that a Winter Olympics host city have 23,860 hotel rooms — just for officials, marketing partners and media. Mountain towns like Lake Placid or Lillehammer that once hosted the games might have venues for the competitors, but they don’t have enough beds for everybody else.
As a result, the 50 kilometers Brundage bemoaned are a short hop compared to the distances separating venues at today’s Olympics. This year’s snowboarding and Nordic skiing events will take place more than 100 miles from the Bird’s Nest Stadium. Venue sprawl is not unique to Beijing. If the 2022 games had been held in Oslo, the last candidate to withdraw from the bidding, some events would have taken place nearly 125 miles outside of the city.
The limited geographic options for hosting the Winter Games that Brundage recognized, therefore, have only gotten worse with time. Bidding for the 2022 Games showed the appetite for staging the event is dwindling in those places with sufficient mountains, snow and hotel rooms. The Winter Olympics are a costly undertaking, especially considering they generate far less in ticket sales and television rights than the Summer Games. The $12.9 billion spent on the 2018 PyeongChang Games was comparable to the $13-billion price tag of the 2016 Summer Olympics. Yet the Rio Games brought in twice as much in ticket and television revenue.
The gains are never enough to meet the costs. As political scientist Jules Boykoff notes in his history of the Games, the Olympics economic model is marked by “lopsided public-private partnerships that favor private entities while dumping risk on the taxpayer.” For example, Korea built new venues and an expensive high-speed train linking far-flung sites for the 2018 Games, only to have Gangwon province saddled with the cost of maintaining unused arenas, ski jumps and sliding tracks. But during the bidding process for the 2022 Games, politicians and voters in Norway, Sweden, Poland, Germany and Switzerland refused to follow this model by picking up the bill while the IOC and its corporate sponsors stood to enjoy perks and profits.
That places the IOC in a bind. In places where winter sports are most popular, the biggest event in winter sports is not welcome.
A half-century ago, IOC members were aware of these burgeoning problems, thanks to Brundage’s complaints. But they rejected his suggestion to close the Winter Games down. To do so, the inquiry judged, would “significantly harm” the Olympic movement. As these problems grow, however, the IOC now faces the prospect that its massive, costly event is unwanted. It may have little choice but to shrink the Winter Games — if they are to survive at all.