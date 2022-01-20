The collage can get messy. Perry moves quickly from one place and debate to another, and the effect can feel scattered, at times superficial. A lunch at a food truck in Jackson, Miss., leads to a digression on catfish farming — brief enough to be forgettable, long enough to wonder about the point. The beliefs of White Americans are gleaned from random chats with Lyft drivers in Virginia and D.C., or from a marginal conversation with a worker refilling an airport vending machine in Nashville. (They exchanged three banal sentences, yet Perry concludes that “were I to do an assessment based on that man’s demographics, the odds are he wouldn’t feel so warmly about me. … And the odds are pretty good that I would be irked by the things he thinks about the world.”) Deep in the book, readers still find relatively generic summations of the region or various locales. “The South is extremely diverse and complex,” we learn 144 pages in, and several chapters later we are told that “the South is so varying that it can seem endless.” Also, “New Orleans is the most Southern of American cities,” and Miami, while “the most Caribbean of American cities,” Perry explains, “is not just peopled with people from the Hispanophone Caribbean.” Fewer stops and longer stays would have been welcome.