Prince Andrew might have avoided that fate had he not made the wrong motion to dismiss. His team argued that there was “legal insufficiency” to bring the case. He should have moved instead to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction. Giuffre may have been living in Australia at the time she filed the suit last summer, and that would make such a case a dispute between foreigners. The federal court in Manhattan could wash its hands of it.
At the core of Giuffre’s allegations was convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, who, facing up to 45 years in prison, was found dead in his jail cell in July 2019 while awaiting trial on additional sex trafficking charges involving teenage girls. Giuffre alleged that Epstein and others trafficked her to the prince, “who took advantage of her situation by sexually abusing her when she was under the age of 18.” The prince moved to dismiss on grounds that Giuffre’s claim was legally insufficient, a factor that Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ruled to be of “central importance.”
A defendant is allowed to test for legal insufficiency at the outset of any case, which amounts to the defendant asking: Suppose I did spit on the sidewalk, or whatever was alleged; have I done anything against the law? The judge noted that when a defendant makes a motion to dismiss for legal insufficiency, the court has “the unyielding duty to assume — for the purposes of this motion only — the truth of all the plaintiff’s allegations and to draw in plaintiff’s favor all inferences that reasonably may be drawn from those allegations.”
The court, at this stage of the proceedings, was prohibited from evaluating Andrew’s efforts to tell his side of the story and discredit Giuffre’s allegations. That is a matter left for trial.
The outlook for having the case thrown out was not brilliant for the prince to begin with. He alleged that Giuffre had received $500,000 in a 2009 Florida settlement with Epstein, which not only released Epstein but also unnamed “potential defendants.” The prince, who was not party to the settlement, claimed that from the language of the release, he got something akin to group coverage. The judge, however, found that the settlement document was “far from a model of precise drafting” and was “riddled with ambiguity.”
It was not for the judge to decide at this juncture what the 2009 settlement actually meant or what was the intention of the settling parties. The term “potential defendant” could mean anyone who met Giuffre and knew Epstein.
The prince’s lawyers had to have known that the agreement was ambiguous and that the judge would decide there were two or more possible interpretations of the agreement — the correct one being for a jury to decide.
Buckingham Palace immediately read the opinion and said the prince would lose his military titles and honorary leadership of various charities, and would no longer be addressed as “your royal highness.”
These devastating penalties came despite the judge’s declaration that “nothing in this opinion or previously in these proceedings may be construed as indicating a view with respect to the truth of the charges or countercharges or as to the intention of the parties in entering into the 2009 agreement.”
Nevertheless, Andrew stood damned by legal convention.
But the prince’s lawyers may well have won dismissal with a different motion — one that would not have paraded Giuffre’s allegations before the public.
Federal courts have limited jurisdiction. Giuffre’s complaint alleged that the court had “diversity jurisdiction over this dispute pursuant to 28 U.S.C §1332(a)(2).” That statute provides that the federal courts will have “original jurisdiction” of an action between citizens of different states or between a citizen of a state and a subject of a foreign country. Therefore, if the suit is between foreigners, such as an American citizen domiciled abroad and a foreigner, there is no jurisdiction in the federal court, the court has no power to act, and the case must be dismissed.
Giuffre alleges that when she brought her complaint in August 2021, the key time for measuring her domicile, or permanent home, she was a citizen of Colorado. She had moved around a bit since her April 2019 complaint accusing Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz of sexual misconduct. At that time, she claimed she was a “citizen of Florida and a resident of Australia,” where she and her husband had bought a $1.9 million home. The prince claimed that she had not lived in Colorado since at least 2019 and possibly since October 2015, and demanded discovery on this issue, which Giuffre has yet to make. But if Australia was in fact Giuffre’s domicile last August, there would be no “diversity of citizenship” jurisdiction, since the suit against the prince, for the purposes of the law, would be one between foreigners.
Following discovery, the facts may disclose that Giuffre really lives in Australia and no other place. Or they may show she had a ski chalet in Colorado where she intended to spend winters. At this point, we do not know, but whichever way it turns out, the prince has put the cart before the horse. His reputation is further blackened, and he has lost a motion he could not possibly have won.