Giuffre alleges that when she brought her complaint in August 2021, the key time for measuring her domicile, or permanent home, she was a citizen of Colorado. She had moved around a bit since her April 2019 complaint accusing Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz of sexual misconduct. At that time, she claimed she was a “citizen of Florida and a resident of Australia,” where she and her husband had bought a $1.9 million home. The prince claimed that she had not lived in Colorado since at least 2019 and possibly since October 2015, and demanded discovery on this issue, which Giuffre has yet to make. But if Australia was in fact Giuffre’s domicile last August, there would be no “diversity of citizenship” jurisdiction, since the suit against the prince, for the purposes of the law, would be one between foreigners.