In short, fascists and populists historically did not favor debate or open access to ideas but rather sought acutely to downplay the relevance of key democratic institutions like the free press. Trump has often blamed political criticism on the existence of a free press, but he often does so on those same platforms, and too often without facing criticism. This is why Trump has come to view the independent press as a key adversary of his own politics but also as a tool of manipulation. The independent media’s “both sides” framework thus leaves it vulnerable to being used to amplify dangerous lies. As history shows us, fascist dictators have long understood that the role of the free media is meant to be incompatible with their anti-democratic propaganda, but they can exploit it if allowed.