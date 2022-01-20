As the history of fascism shows, news organizations have long battled with fascist leaders over control of information, balancing the demand to present different perspectives to the public with the need to inform based on facts rather than propaganda.
Totalitarian leaders worked to manipulate independent media to gain power, only to crush their operations once they did so. Why? Because dictators and authoritarians trade on the repetition and amplification of big lies. In fact, to them, the media is a clear and present danger to their propaganda efforts — a tool to manipulate, not one to inform.
And so there is an important lesson to learn from the history of fascist lies. When dealing with propagandists, independent journalists cannot assume they are honest actors. Rather, they need to recognize that they are dishonest players who only want to promote their lies rather than answer fact-based questions to inform the public.
Adolf Hitler understood the centrality of propaganda — and thus control over the press — to achieving, and then keeping a permanent hold on, political power. In “Mein Kampf,” he wrote, “propaganda must be adjusted to the broad masses in content and in form, and its soundness is to be measured exclusively by its effective result.” This is why he also argued that the state “must particularly exercise strict control over the press. … It must not let itself be confused by the drivel about so called ‘freedom of the press.’ ”
Once in power, Nazis destroyed independent media, closing down more than 200 newspapers, which collectively had a circulation of 1.3 million readers. And they put thousands of journalists in jail. As historian Richard Evans explains, “The Editors’ Law of 4 October 1933 gave the Nazis total control over the press.” Once in power, “[Joseph] Goebbels [the Nazi propaganda minister] issued instructions to the papers every day, outlining what they could or could not print.” Fascists especially hated journalists because their line of work represented the opposite of what fascism stood for: truth, transparency and freedom of thought.
In 1932, one of the few American journalists to interview Hitler, Hans Kaltenborn, explained that, “Adolf Hitler has an intense instinctive aversion to interviews. This man, whose ‘hunches’ on what to do and whose uncanny sense of when to do it astound the world, thinks best and decides most shrewdly when he is alone. He dislikes talking to strangers because they intimidate him. He compensates for his timidity by raucous self-assertion in their presence. Instead of answering an interviewer’s questions he makes excited speeches, thus seeking to create for himself the atmosphere of the public meeting in which he is at home.”
Kaltenborn hoped the interview would shed light into Nazi operations, particularly its leaders’ racist and antidemocratic mentality. But his questions about Hitler’s antisemitism and his views of dictatorship conflicted with a central element of the fascist playbook: “fuhrerprinzip,” the idea that leaders are correct all the time, and the rest of us, journalists included, should accept their explanation without questions.
This is why, as Kaltenborn explained, “From the beginning of his public career, Hitler has avoided personal contact with men who disagree with him. He is as conscious of his inability to persuade individuals as he is sure of his skill in mass appeal. Not more than a dozen foreign newspaper men have had individual access to him in as many years.”
Kaltenborn felt he was able to ask Hitler critical questions. Unhappy with the questioning, however, Hitler merely affirmed his antisemitism, his fascist identification with Mussolini and his dictatorial vocation. In other words, he merely focused on repeating his big lies.
That’s why dictators like Hitler preferred doing interviews with those who idolize them — not independent, professional journalists — so that they could extend their cult following by avoiding critical questions. The first Argentine dictator José Félix Uriburu, for example, was “interviewed” to legitimize the coup of 1930 by framing it as a heroic “revolution.” The interview helped reinforce the myth of the leader, crystallizing a fictitious narrative that became part of the long-standing history of authoritarianism in Argentina.
In 1931, the German-Jewish writer Emil Ludwig interviewed Benito Mussolini at the height of his dictatorship. Initially, Mussolini saw this as an opportunity to disseminate his lies abroad, while Ludwig saw it as an opportunity to distance Mussolini from Hitler and critique Nazi racism and antisemitism. Perhaps, it was Ludwig’s congratulatory, even admiring tone that led Mussolini to drop his guard and openly ridicule Nazi antisemitism.
But then, Mussolini changed his mind, ultimately blocking the published interview from circulation and allowing it to be republished only after important changes, for fear of appearing weak vis-a-vis journalists and last but not least to avoid damaging relations with Hitler.
Eventually, Mussolini passed his own racial laws in the fall of 1938, and as historian Simon Levis Sullam demonstrated, some years later and under Nazi occupation, fascists became key executioners of the Holocaust in Italy. The published interview with Mussolini appeared across the world in multiple languages, helping normalize Mussolini’s image abroad, while being silenced within Italy itself. Consequently, the interview achieved no positive result, either within Italy or internationally despite Ludwig’s good intentions.
In short, fascists and populists historically did not favor debate or open access to ideas but rather sought acutely to downplay the relevance of key democratic institutions like the free press. Trump has often blamed political criticism on the existence of a free press, but he often does so on those same platforms, and too often without facing criticism. This is why Trump has come to view the independent press as a key adversary of his own politics but also as a tool of manipulation. The independent media’s “both sides” framework thus leaves it vulnerable to being used to amplify dangerous lies. As history shows us, fascist dictators have long understood that the role of the free media is meant to be incompatible with their anti-democratic propaganda, but they can exploit it if allowed.