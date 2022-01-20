Even setting aside specific events, the changing climate poses constant, invisible threats to children’s health and development. Just-released research shows that children’s physiology makes them uniquely vulnerable to extreme heat, concluding that heat-related health problems accounted for more than 1 in 10 pediatric emergency room visits between 2016 and 2018. Similarly, experts are clear that when it comes to air pollution — made worse by wildfires and supercharged by heat — the impact on health “starts from the moment of conception,” as the publication Early Childhood Matters puts it. “Toxins inhaled by the mother travel through the placenta and undermine fetal development. Then the damage continues after birth: young lungs breathe two to three times faster than adults and are often closer to the ground where air pollution is more concentrated. Adverse health impacts range from neurodevelopmental disorders to asthma and childhood cancers.” These threats are disproportionately higher for children of color and children from low-income families.