The author, whose previous books include “Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in America,” goes to lengths to establish that Bernanke’s post-recession policies induced a borrowing binge that was ultimately catastrophic, as per his subtitle, “How the Federal Reserve Broke the American Economy.” His trouble is that no catastrophe occurred. He therefore posits that “in many important ways,” the mortgage-related crash of 2008 “never ended.” Rather, it “evolved” into the crash of 2020, which makes Bernanke responsible for it as well. That makes for a good narrative but not good history. Before the pandemic, the U.S. economy was healthy. A virus shut it down, and with massive government help it quickly revived.