This realization led to one of the strangest episodes of Butler’s strange career. In 1934, a man representing wealthy American businessmen tried to recruit Butler to lead a revolt against Roosevelt. Inspired by a right-wing group of veterans that unsuccessfully stormed the French legislature, the man proposed that Butler could lead a similar, but successful, group in the United States; maybe half a million veterans would join. The businessmen would pay for this plan to halt the New Deal. Butler replied, “If you get these five hundred thousand soldiers advocating anything smelling of fascism, I am going to get five hundred thousand more and lick the hell out of you.” A congressional committee confirmed Butler’s testimony but did not pursue the matter, leaving Butler to wage his battle against the misdeeds of American businessmen without their help. He died in 1940, before he could see the Marines fight fascism in the field.