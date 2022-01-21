How are we to judge van den Bergh? According to Sullivan’s narrative, told largely through the perspective of Vince Pankoke, a retired FBI agent who led the investigative team, van den Bergh had a list of Jewish hiding places and surreptitiously leaked the information to the Nazi authorities, hoping to ensure that his own family was spared. (It worked. They were.) He did this, they assert, after other attempts to secure safety — including officially changing his identity to that of a non-Jew — failed. Van den Bergh might not even have known that the Franks were secretly living at Prinsengracht 263 along the canal. It may only have been an address to him, a random ticket to salvation.