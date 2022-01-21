In many ways, Statuary Hall represents an America that no longer exists. It served as the home of the House of Representatives from 1819 until 1857, when the House moved to its current location. During this period, the Hall resounded with the soaring oratory of the “Great Triumvirate” of John C. Calhoun of South Carolina, Daniel Webster of New Hampshire and Henry Clay of Kentucky, the Great Compromiser who saved the Union at least three times. All three men are featured among the collection’s statues. They are thought to represent a golden age in American politics when, despite partisanship and rising sectionalism, politicians put the good of the Union first. Yet the three men do not equally represent American values.