But while two sides that agree on little both see the Capitol as a manifestation of American democracy, one of its key features, National Statuary Hall, actually serves more as a reminder of the flaws and limitations of the U.S. form of government.
President Biden’s speech on the anniversary of Jan. 6 took place in Statuary Hall. Thirty-five of its 100 statues surrounded the president, depicting both famous and more infamous Americans, with two chosen by each state to represent its values. But rather than reflecting the good of American democracy, these statues project continued inequalities and lack of representation. While symbolism can only do so much to repair and safeguard democracy, fixing the flaws in Statuary Hall offers an easy way to rededicate ourselves to core values such as equality, representation and fealty to democracy.
In many ways, Statuary Hall represents an America that no longer exists. It served as the home of the House of Representatives from 1819 until 1857, when the House moved to its current location. During this period, the Hall resounded with the soaring oratory of the “Great Triumvirate” of John C. Calhoun of South Carolina, Daniel Webster of New Hampshire and Henry Clay of Kentucky, the Great Compromiser who saved the Union at least three times. All three men are featured among the collection’s statues. They are thought to represent a golden age in American politics when, despite partisanship and rising sectionalism, politicians put the good of the Union first. Yet the three men do not equally represent American values.
Commemorating someone like Calhoun points to the flaws of Statuary Hall — and, more broadly, the version of American history that it honors. While a fierce Unionist, Calhoun masterminded the radical theory that states could nullify federal law within their borders, and he wholeheartedly supported the idea of slavery as a “positive good.” Rather than reflect American democratic ideals, these ideas fueled the Civil War and sustained nearly a century of Jim Crow rule.
And the statue collection includes figures even more problematic than Calhoun. In Biden’s recent speech, he mentioned the audacity of the insurrectionists who entered the Capitol building flying Confederate flags, a scene never before witnessed in America’s history. And yet, five of the 35 statues surrounding the president as he spoke depicted Confederates, including lesser known figures Uriah Milton Rose of Arkansas, Confederate cavalryman Joseph “Fighting Joe” Wheeler of Alabama and Zebulon Vance, the Confederate governor of North Carolina.
Even worse, Statuary Hall also honors the Confederacy’s top political leaders: President Jefferson Davis of Mississippi and Vice President Alexander Stephens of Georgia. These men, who played key roles in a bloody rebellion that killed hundreds of thousands, remain commemorated in the citadel of the very democracy they tried to destroy.
And the flaws in the Statuary Hall collection go beyond honoring Confederates and defenders of slavery. Of the 35 statues chosen by the states and featured in the hall (the other 65 are displayed throughout the Capitol), only one depicts a woman, Frances E. Willard of Illinois, a leader of the 19th century temperance movement. In 2013, Congress added a statue of Rosa Parks to the Hall, making it the sole full-length statue anywhere in the Capitol of an African American.
Rather than representing the diversity and promise of America then, Statuary Hall is a monument to White men, including some who literally worked to rip the United States apart. In part this reflects the eras in which the states selected their statues for the space.
Congress invited the states to send statues to fill the hall in 1864 as the Civil War raged. Undoubtedly, when they set the criteria for the statues — people “illustrious for their historic renown or for distinguished civic or military services,” — the Union congressmen did not expect states to produce statues of the very politicians and soldiers fighting a war to destroy the Union.
Those statues were a byproduct of the late 19th and early 20th century Lost Cause era, when Southerners and their Northern allies rewrote the history books to skew what had prompted the Civil War and to portray the service of those who fought on both sides as honorable. Jim Crow segregation had descended on the South, bringing with it violence and stark inequality against Black Southerners. Indeed, Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan who masterminded Mount Rushmore and did initial work on the Confederate monument at Stone Mountain, Ga., created the statues of both Stephens and Vance.
Yet, even though the collection grew alongside greater rights for women and non-White Americans, the statue collection remained starkly unbalanced.
There are two key reasons that the states have not successfully addressed this imbalance. The first is a lack of political will. We are frequently reminded of how controversial reexamining statues erected in the past can be, and it probably would cause a political firestorm in states like Mississippi to propose replacing some of the statues. Indeed, last year when the House passed a bill to send Confederate statues, including those of Davis and Wheeler, back to their home states, Republicans, lawmakers from Mississippi and Alabama among them, opposed it.
The second obstacle is money. In 2015, Arizona swapped out its statue of the relatively unknown Spanish-American War and World War I hero John Greenway, which also notably had been created by Borglum. It was replaced with a statue of one of the state’s most famous sons: conservative Sen. Barry Goldwater (R-Ariz.). But doing so cost Arizona $150,000, an amount that many states may not wish to pay. Some of the states with Confederate statues in the Hall, after all, are among the poorest in the country.
But the situation is not hopeless. Arkansas is leading by example, with Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) signing legislation and fundraising to replace both of its statues with likenesses of civil rights icon Daisy Bates and Johnny Cash, the first musician to be chosen for the collection. The funding problem, unlike the question of political will, is one that the federal government could also fix by offering financial support for states that replace problematic statues.
Statues may not seem like a priority in the midst of a pandemic, but Statuary Hall has great promise as an embodiment of American values and a testimonial to the heroes of all races, religions and genders, hailing from all 50 states, who fought to make the country a better place and who embraced our core principles. States could even hold competitions or contests, giving residents input into who represents the state in the Hall and encouraging democratic choice and historical literacy.
Updating state statues would not be an example of erasing history but rather a demonstration of the United States in the 21st century, a democratic country that recognizes and celebrates the diversity of its people.