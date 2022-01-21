The political theorist Isaiah Berlin famously distinguished two concepts of liberty in the Western canon. Negative liberty was the right to be left alone, to construct a life of meaning unencumbered by state intervention. Positive liberty was the right not to be left adrift, to enjoy access to some of life’s benefits regardless of background or circumstance. For the international lenders and consultants who descended on Albania and other parts of the world in the 1990s, negative liberty was the state of nature, positive liberty the delusion that lay behind decades of nonsense and tyranny. Getting back to reality required privatization and monetized wealth, which in turn led to happiness and human flourishing — except when it didn’t, which simply evidenced the need for more of the right kind of freedom.