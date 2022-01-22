Today, Western policymakers seem to finally recognize not only that the Kremlin instigated and continues the war in Ukraine, but that the Kremlin treats the information ecosystem as an active front in any conflict. Both the British and U.S. governments have invested expertise in understanding and countering disinformation. In 2017, for example, the United States launched the Global Engagement Center at the State Department, to track disinformation and coordinate policy responses across the U.S. government and between allies. (While the GEC struggled under the politicization of the Trump administration, it is becoming more nimble under Biden, and issued a fact sheet about false Russian narratives regarding Ukraine this week.) The government has also announced it will launch a joint intelligence center to target foreign influence campaigns. In the U.K., in the immediate aftermath of the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal in 2018, the U.K. government effectively countered Kremlin disinformation because they knew it was coming. Rather than allow Russian narratives to pollute the news, they told the public to anticipate false narratives but not to listen to them. It worked.