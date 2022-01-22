In 2014, the United States and its allies were caught on the back foot, reacting slowly — if at all — to the Kremlin’s campaign of falsehoods. Just as the invasion took our countries by surprise, so did its informational component, muddying the public perception of key international events such as the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and the Moscow-backed shoot-down of Malaysian Air flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine. In 2014, Western nations simply did not anticipate, or have a playbook for, the so-called “Little Green Men” who appeared in Crimea. The peninsula was invaded by well-armed troops, with no insignia, who spoke Russian. The Kremlin simply denied the Little Green Men were its troops.