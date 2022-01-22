To some degree, this all makes sense: The series, which started with the 1996 film directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, prides itself on its self-awareness. This new “Scream” follows a different group of teens, including Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her estranged sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega), as well as the trio from the original series in Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale (Courteney Cox) and Dewey (David Arquette). In returning to the roots of a franchise that originally satirized other horror franchises, it sloppily makes its ambivalence its subject. The story’s status as a “requel,” a clunky portmanteau of “sequel” and “reboot” that is coined in the film itself by Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), is introduced as both the dominant language of IP-driven movies and the motivation for the killer, who’s going after anyone related to characters from the first “Stab,” which is to say characters from the first “Scream.” It’s an anxiety spiral in a house of mirrors.
But while the new “Scream” laments Hollywood’s paltry offerings, it is ultimately an unusually hermetic text. It looks at itself more than it does at the culture that has allowed decaying properties to be constantly reanimated. It’s critical, yes, but only superficially so, never really challenging the trends and tendencies that make movies like this possible.
To be fair, the solipsistic anxiety of “Scream” is not entirely uninteresting. At its best, it attempts to think about its own cinematic legacy as a kind of real lineage. Our new protagonist, Sam, is revealed to be the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the killers from the first film, and she sees visions of him, drenched in blood, in the mirror, like the new film literally looking its predecessor in the eye.
But that’s all this “Scream” ever really does: contemplate its own reflections, as if in an infinity mirror. It makes passing digs at “elevated horror” like “Get Out” and “The Babadook,” but never really has much to say about what the appeal of such films tells us about the industry that produces them or the audiences that consume them. Instead, it directs its ire toward entitled, toxic fans, low-hanging fruit and thin as an object of critique, especially given the sloppy ways it tries to incorporate that into the movie. A YouTube video here, a comment from a character there. If “Scream” movies are reflections of the culture, this new one feels incomplete.
The subtext of these complaints, and of the film’s impaled tongue-in-cheek winks to itself and other contemporary scary movies (either “elevated” genre fare or reboots like the 2019 “Black Christmas”), is that filmmakers have ceded their own interest in original storytelling to the power of franchises. But “Scream” neither clarifies this idea nor sits with this idea, favoring hacky complaints about fan culture over a real interrogation of the industry that feeds fans what they want. It presumes nostalgia drives media consumption, never really considering the thing that the “Scream” franchise has always known: that there’s real horror to be found in the way that our senses of self can be wrenched from us by mass media corporations, to be copied and replicated in ways beyond our grasp or control.
Where the new film falls short, the most interesting engagement with these problems is in the franchise’s most dismissed film, “Scream 3.” Set primarily in Hollywood on the set of “Stab 3,” the film conceives of a Hollywood that’s not only bankrupt of ideas, but sets out intentionally to drain the same idea of every last drop of blood. While the new “Scream” whines about the film industry from afar, “Scream 3” shows the audience just how barren, creatively and morally, it can really be.
While “Scream” tenuously connects its younger cast to its older cast, “Scream 3” embraces the ironic and uncanny: In it, character actors (including Parker Posey and Emily Mortimer) play character actors (with names like Jennifer Jolie and Angelina Tyler), and have them play Sidney, Gale and Dewey from the first film. It’s a clever bit that allows “Scream 3” to luxuriate in mocking desperate performers, while also saving its most cutting observations for the dysfunctional institution itself.
The new “Scream,” by contrast, has nothing to say about consumer choice and its manipulation by executives, since it’s barely able to square why franchise movies and “elevated horror” can potentially engage the same viewer. It’s so concerned with its own universe that it forgets that its universe was crafted from the cloth of our real one.
While the third act of “Scream” takes place at the same house as the first film’s finale, it’s a gimmick that loses its conceptual excitement quickly. Okay, so it’s the same house as the original? And the new and old stars are there? So what? We’re supposed to congratulate the movie on its meta-self-reflexivity. But when that’s the only interesting thing it has to offer, it betrays its own stagnancy.
“Scream 3,” by contrast, gets the franchise’s second-best set piece, where Sidney is chased by Ghostface in a set of her old house. It’s a facsimile of the past, a replica of the home of her trauma, a personal house of horrors that’s been built for a movie series that continues to let her story run wild as a thrilling entertainment in perpetuity, never to tire of itself.
“Scream” isn’t the first of its series to have franchise fatigue and contemplate the problem of originality in a post-“Scream” world; that’s what the opening sequence of “Scream 4” bemoaned. “It’s been done to death,” snarls Anna Paquin. No wonder the newest “Scream” feels like a graveyard. We’ve been here before, and these bodies have long since been buried.