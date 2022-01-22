To some degree, this all makes sense: The series, which started with the 1996 film directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, prides itself on its self-awareness. This new “Scream” follows a different group of teens, including Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her estranged sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega), as well as the trio from the original series in Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale (Courteney Cox) and Dewey (David Arquette). In returning to the roots of a franchise that originally satirized other horror franchises, it sloppily makes its ambivalence its subject. The story’s status as a “requel,” a clunky portmanteau of “sequel” and “reboot” that is coined in the film itself by Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), is introduced as both the dominant language of IP-driven movies and the motivation for the killer, who’s going after anyone related to characters from the first “Stab,” which is to say characters from the first “Scream.” It’s an anxiety spiral in a house of mirrors.