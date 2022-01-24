These proposed sanctions would exact costs on the global economy as well as Russia. Even then I am not sure that they would work. This debate presumes that sanctions alone can deter a great power from using force in its own backyard. The history of economic statecraft suggests that assumption to be badly in error. In 1940 the United States imposed a punishing embargo on Japan in response to that country’s aggression in the Pacific Rim. The sanctions did affect Japan’s economy, to the point where they decided the best option was a preemptive strike on Pearl Harbor. U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014 have clearly not deterred Russia from further aggression in its near abroad.