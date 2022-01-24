But there is another way to look at presidential performances, as demonstrated by Rutherford B. Hayes, the auburn-bearded Civil War veteran and three-time governor from Ohio who was our 19th president. Presidents are constricted by their political realities, some of which are of their own making, but others of which they exert little control over. Hayes’s presidency was one poised between two eras, one of the Civil War, the other of industrial and corporate expansion. The policies he pursued were at turns retrospective and forward-looking, which caused consternation among his contemporaries and many a historian trying to make sense out of the chaos.
One thing was for certain: In trying to achieve consensus and moderation, in a way that President Biden might find familiar, Hayes traversed a lonely path, finding his footing only as an opposition president confronting a Democratic Congress later in his term.
Hayes, who occupied the presidency between 1877 and 1881, is generally known for the ending of Reconstruction in what was part of an electoral compromise that awarded him the presidency in return for the removal of the final federal troops from three Confederate States.
Hayes came to office after a controversial, high-stakes election. He lost the popular vote, electoral votes in former Confederate States were contested, allegations of voter fraud and intimidation were rampant, and would-be patriots took up arms to fight for their cause.
Hayes’s detractors never stopped questioning his legitimacy. Reporter Joseph Pulitzer often refused to call him president, insisting on “Mr. Hayes” instead. Others were more cutting. They employed derisive nicknames including “Old 8-7 deputy,” which referenced the special election commission that had decided along partisan lines to award the contested electoral votes to Hayes, thereby giving him a 185-184 victory in the electoral college.
Others referred to him as “his Fraudulency,” or a bit more creatively, “Rutherfraud.” These barbs were the day’s equivalent to some of the profane memes on the right taunting Biden.
Still, Hayes obstinately believed he could work with his detractors both within his own party and in the opposition party. He spent most of his first year in office making entreaties to moderate Southern Democrats, many of whom were members of the antebellum Whig Party, perhaps hoping that they would join him in pursuit of new measures designed to turn the page on the divisive politics of Reconstruction.
This culminated with a tour through states of the former Confederacy during the fall of 1877. Preaching a message of sectional reconciliation, respect for the Constitution and supremacy of the law, Hayes seemed stubbornly to believe he could reach alienated voters.
Yet these efforts were not successful — in part because Hayes also had significant detractors in his own party.
A group of Ulysses S. Grant loyalists, such as Sen. Roscoe Conkling (R-N.Y.), were upset with Hayes’s handling of Reconstruction. They attacked him for not doing more to protect minority and Republican voters, even though they also lacked coherent plans or strategy to do so on their own.
The 1878 midterm elections were a disaster for the Republican president and his party. A slim Republican Senate majority gave way to a comfortable Democratic margin; results in the House were equally poor, with Democrats maintaining the control that they had enjoyed in that chamber since the 1874 election.
Hayes spent the remainder of his presidency embracing the power of the veto and checking the excesses of his many detractors. For instance, Hayes vetoed seven consecutive Army appropriation bills that would have repealed African American voting rights. And while vetoes helped delay some truly noxious legislation, including the Chinese Exclusion Act (which would become law after Hayes left the presidency), they did little for his popularity while Hayes was still in office.
There was one silver lining for Hayes, who had announced that he would serve only one term when accepting the Republican nomination in 1876. He was delighted that a fellow Ohio Republican, another bearded Civil War veteran named James Garfield, won election in 1880.
Hayes took solace in knowing that his administration had avoided the corruption and cronyism that had plagued the Grant administration, which was precisely the kind of thing that one-term presidents have to take pride in when many of their larger goals go unfulfilled.
If Biden wants to be remembered as something other than a transitionary president like Hayes, he will need to be intentional. Biden can start by recognizing that his legacy won’t be shaped by good intentions and appeals to nonpartisan good governance. Instead, he must realize, as Hayes belatedly did, that being disagreeable can have an upside for a chief executive placed in a truly difficult political moment.