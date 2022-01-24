But there is another way to look at presidential performances, as demonstrated by Rutherford B. Hayes, the auburn-bearded Civil War veteran and three-time governor from Ohio who was our 19th president. Presidents are constricted by their political realities, some of which are of their own making, but others of which they exert little control over. Hayes’s presidency was one poised between two eras, one of the Civil War, the other of industrial and corporate expansion. The policies he pursued were at turns retrospective and forward-looking, which caused consternation among his contemporaries and many a historian trying to make sense out of the chaos.