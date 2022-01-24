But the United States needs to have the conversation about what defending Taiwan really entails before a Chinese invasion. Selling a narrative to the American public that the United States can come to the rescue of Taiwan without significant loss of life is potentially dishonest, bad for deterrence and disastrous for military effectiveness. Washington runs the risk of falling into traps that confounded the United States in both Korea and Vietnam. In the case of Korea, the United States didn’t fully understand its own commitment to South Korea until after a calamitous North Korean invasion. In the years after World War II, the Truman administration had been debating U.S. interests in the Pacific, withdrawing forces from South Korea and sending ambiguous signals about the United States’ willingness to come to the country’s defense. When North Korea launched a surprise attack, Republic of Korea troops couldn’t combat the invasion and were pushed to the far southern tip of the peninsula. It took a major U.S. re-mobilization and a gutsy invasion of the peninsula to win back the territory that had been lost. In Vietnam, more famously, the public felt duped about the cost of an “advisory force” that turned into a large-scale war and conscription.