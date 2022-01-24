Part of the problem in answering this question is that it is difficult to adjust behaviors from March 2020 to March 2022. We know that regardless of age cohort, the risks of vaccination are much lower than catching the coronavirus without a vaccine. We know that the virus affects young people less severely. We know that those who have been vaccinated and boosted are less likely to get the coronavirus and much less likely to be seriously impaired by it. We have a pretty good sense that the omicron variant is milder. And we know that students are sick and tired of all the coronavirus restrictions.