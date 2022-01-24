Teaching in person has also caused a perceptual shift about living in a world of the coronavirus. As previously noted in this space, individual reactions to the degree of pandemic restrictions are akin to George Carlin’s routine about driving: Anyone taking more coronavirus precautions than you is an idiot and anyone taking fewer precautions is a maniac.
Until the fall of last year, I was doing 100 percent of my job remotely, consistent with a lot of other white-collar professionals. This meant more folks seemed to be acting like maniacs.
Since then, I have been doing more work in person than the median white-collar professional. Teaching in person has been occasionally exhausting, but it has also been rewarding. And it has shifted my own perspective about risks and costs in favor of more in-person activity. So I very much hope that as the omicron blip fades, the status quo ante of last semester is preserved. Right now, too many college administrators are acting like George Carlin’s idiots for my comfort.
What about going further than that, however? The New York Times’s Stephanie Saul and Anemona Hartocollis suggest that some schools, which had previously been extremely proactive on testing and contact tracing, are rethinking their practices: “Schools are asking: Should there still be mass testing? Does there need to be contact tracing? What about tracking the number of cases — and posting them on campus dashboards? And when there is a spike in cases, do classes need to go remote?”
As the Times story notes, “Universities from Northeastern in Boston to the University of California-Davis have begun to discuss Covid in ‘endemic’ terms.” Is this the right play, or are some college administrators now shifting toward sounding like George Carlin’s maniacs?
Part of the problem in answering this question is that it is difficult to adjust behaviors from March 2020 to March 2022. We know that regardless of age cohort, the risks of vaccination are much lower than catching the coronavirus without a vaccine. We know that the virus affects young people less severely. We know that those who have been vaccinated and boosted are less likely to get the coronavirus and much less likely to be seriously impaired by it. We have a pretty good sense that the omicron variant is milder. And we know that students are sick and tired of all the coronavirus restrictions.
Combined, this all suggests that colleges still should mandate vaccinations and booster shots. Does it also suggest that relaxing restrictions and thinking about herd immunity on college campuses — which, to be clear, was an insane idea to push in 2020 — is less insane now?
It might be, but as NPR’s Elissa Nadworny reported over the weekend, the omicron variant has hit some campuses hard. Even if all of these cases are mild, there is the awkward point that even if students face little risk, the older people who teach them might face more elevated risks. As someone paid to use their brain on a regular basis, I am concerned that even the mild omicron variant increases the risk of long-term neurodegenerative effects.
Fortunately, there is research coming out suggesting that vaccinated and boosted people do not need to be concerned about this scenario. Unfortunately, the coronavirus keeps changing to the point where it is difficult to parse out whether the proffered advice holds up. Little wonder that trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declined.
I am coming around to the idea that colleges need to be more flexible in their coronavirus responses. Once Pfizer’s treatment pill is widely available, I will shift even further in this direction. Mostly, however, I have concluded that the real world is resembling headlines from the Onion way too much.