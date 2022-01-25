Emily’s List put its theory to the test in the 1986 election cycle, selecting Rep. Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.), who was running for the U.S. Senate, as its first candidate. Mikulski, known for her strong advocacy for women and no-nonsense attitude in the House, had national name recognition. But like Woods four years earlier, the Democratic Party establishment did not endorse her Senate bid during the primary. Instead, party insiders cast aside Mikulski in a crowded field of eight primary contenders that notably included her well-known House colleague, Rep. Michael D. Barnes (D-Md.), and then-Gov. Harry Hughes. Though Hughes’s popularity was waning because of the recent implosion of the savings and loan industry, he had been elected governor by the largest margin in state history in 1978 and again with more than 60 percent of the vote in 1982.