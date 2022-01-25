Another type of narrative vertigo is also embedded in the poem, one that may be familiar to those who have been raised on stories: the pain of finding you are telling the wrong story about yourself, that you are not in the story you thought you were in. This experience may be collective (we will enjoy a return to normalcy soon!), or individual (after many setbacks, I am now in the healing part of the story). Things have been hard, but you’ve learned the trajectory now — only to be jolted, often violently, out of such plotlines. The pain and vertigo come from the jolt, from the realization that you were wrong, from the fatigue of forming a new story, from the bitterness and distrust the process may engender.