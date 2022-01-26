First, Russia needs to believe that any incursion into Ukraine will trigger trends that it has no wish to see. Beyond punishing economic sanctions, these include the sustained repositioning of U.S. and NATO ally forces closer to the Russian border on the soil of other NATO members. Not at the 5,000-troop level that Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt of the New York Times reported two days ago, not at the 8,500-troop level that CNN and others have reported, but levels 10 times those proposals, which Cooper and Schmitt report could happen “if things deteriorate.”