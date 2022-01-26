Our studies also found that outside observers, too, perceive shorter gaps in conversation as an indicator of social connection. To explore this question, we took snippets of six different conversations between strangers and manipulated the size of the gaps with audio software. We assigned participants on a crowdsourcing platform to listen to one of three versions of each conversation: one edited so that the gaps were doubled, one in which gaps were one-fifth the original length, and the original exchange. Across all the conversations, the shorter the gaps, the more the outside observers thought the two partners seemed connected. Since the only things that varied in these conversations were the gaps, we know that short gaps alone are a sufficient signal of perceived closeness. (Presumably there’s a point at which a response seems too quick — rudely abrupt and possibly off the point. But we did not study that phenomenon.)