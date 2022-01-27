Breyer’s judicial philosophy overlaps considerably with Ginsburg’s, and he has watched as his conservative colleagues have set about tearing down legal structures he helped to build. He, too, has written opinions protecting women’s ability to procure an abortion. But he also has his own areas of special interest. Before he arrived on the bench, he was a scholar of the administrative state and federal agencies. Breyer believes that the political branches — that is, Congress and the president — should be the ones to decide how policies are made, including through federal agencies, and that courts should largely get out of their way. As a justice, he has defended agencies’ authority to enact rules and regulations regarding health, safety and the environment, arguing that Congress’s choice to give agencies decision-making authority reflects the reality that agencies, not lawmakers, often have the relevant expertise. They are also often the institutions best placed to act quickly and deftly in response to changing circumstances.