Many people have cried in my Zoom room since March 2020, as I’ve been reporting for NPR and for my book about children and covid. Parents. Teachers. Children and teenagers. But the emotions seem even more raw now than they were in the early days of the pandemic, particularly for caregivers, paid and unpaid. This isn’t just because of the omicron wave. It’s the last two years — the cumulative weight of it, the “river of stuff” that father was talking about. The weight is being disproportionately carried by parents and those who care for a living — child-care workers, elder-care workers, health-care workers, teachers.