This film’s storied place in the national political imagination, however, is not simply a result of Hollywood promotion. U.S. senators have long invoked the film’s protagonist as a model for their own ambitions and actions. Over decades, “the world’s greatest deliberative body” helped to transform the film from a criticism of Congress’s upper chamber into a celebration of its rules and norms, including that of the controversial filibuster. Thus, advocates for Senate reform have found themselves contending with the legacy of a 1939 Hollywood film.
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” follows its title character, Jefferson Smith, an unassuming local hero of an unnamed Western state. Smith (played by James Stewart) is plucked from obscurity when the state’s governor appoints him to the Senate following the sudden death of a sitting senator. He works to move his pet legislation — a bill to establish a piece of land in his state as a campsite for boys — through the political process. But his proposed site for the camp conflicts with the plans that his governor and a fellow senator have to build a dam, a project promising to enrich the very men who gave Smith his job.
Realizing that he was appointed to be a political stooge, Smith enlists the help of his secretary (Jean Arthur) to harness Senate rules for the purpose of exposing corruption. With her help, he enacts what we now call a talking filibuster, a tactic by which a lawmaker stands to hold the floor for as long as they can to forestall the legislative process. After filibustering for 23 hours until he collapses in exhaustion, Smith’s dramatic display of principled resilience shames his fellow senator into a public confession, and thus he achieves a righteous victory over those who threatened to pervert democratic ideals.
In fall 1939, Columbia Pictures courted congressional acclaim of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” by premiering the film at Constitution Hall in Washington and inviting 45 U.S. senators. However, members of that upper chamber strongly objected to the film’s premise that legislative bodies were compromised by elite power brokers. Describing the film as “silly and stupid,” Senate Majority Leader Alben Barkley (D-Ky.) assailed it for “mak[ing] the Senate look like a bunch of crooks.”
Concerned that the film undermined the United States’ international reputation, Ambassador Joseph Kennedy described it as “one of the most disgraceful things I have ever seen done to our country.” Rep. Louis Rabaut (D-Mich.) even made a public statement that the film threatened the goals of the nation’s Good Neighbor policy with Latin America. Rumors quickly circulated within the film industry trade press that the Senate planned to retaliate against Hollywood for “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” with regulatory legislation.
But audiences saw it differently. As film historian Eric Smoodin explains, theaters fostered an experience in which “watching the movie became the equivalent of exercising the rights of citizenship.” Theater lobbies were decorated as makeshift campaign headquarters and voting precincts, and moviegoers left showings longing to see Smith-type leaders as their own representatives. Writing to the “Motion Picture Herald,” a theater manager suggested that the film “be shown to every member of the Senate and Congress.” A constituent of Sen. Wayne Morse (D-Ore.) favorably compared Morse’s 1953 filibuster opposing the Submerged Lands Act to Smith’s valiant political drama on screen.
Repeated television airings kept images of Smith’s filibuster circulating in American life, and soon, senators and Senate hopefuls came to understand that Smith was a useful model for promoting images of themselves as political outsiders seeking to change the broken politics of Washington. Actor-turned-President Ronald Reagan, who successfully branded himself as an outsider to Washington, made this explicit as he celebrated James Stewart at the 1983 Kennedy Center Honors and stated, in reference to “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” that he wished everyone in the D.C. audience would see the film.
By the 1990s, “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” became a theme in electoral politics. Republican and Democratic strategists spun their candidates as Mr. Smiths, and Capra’s film was a common answer to questions directed at Senate hopefuls about their favorite movie. During the 2000 U.S. Senate race in New Jersey, the headquarters of the Bob Franks campaign greeted visitors with a poster of the film. In the 2006 U.S. Senate race in Connecticut, Ned Lamont’s campaign edited the candidate into a scene from the film.
On reaching office, senators have regularly invoked Mr. Smith’s filibuster in asserting the principles behind Senate rules. In 2005, amid Republican threats to rewrite Senate rules as a way to combat judicial filibusters, Senate Minority Leader Harry M. Reid (D-Nev.) accused Republicans of “want[ing] to do away with Mr. Smith, as depicted in that great movie, being able to come to Washington.” During a 2017 Senate debate over lowering the 60-vote threshold for judicial nominees, Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) quoted the film’s description of the filibuster as “democracy’s finest show” in his argument that such tactics be preserved for legislation.
Even those wanting filibuster reform highlight the difference between Smith’s spectacular fictional performance and the mundane use of the filibuster today. “It is not ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,’ ” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) stated last year in an op-ed when explaining that the current filibuster is an arcane technical maneuver that can be executed simply by a staff email without requiring a senator to stand and speak for hours on the Senate floor. Indeed, such explanations have helped to reinforce images of Smith’s filibuster as a kind of nostalgic ideal, as displayed in Senate Democrats’ recent push to revive the talking filibuster. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) recalled when Smith “withered and fell to the floor” as a noble model for reform, challenging filibustering colleagues to “be willing to stand up and speak their mind and stay on the Senate floor.”
Such reasoning stands to obscure a legacy of the talking filibuster that has been far less honorable than what was realized by Smith. After all, the closest Robert Byrd got to enacting the climax of what he considered to be the best movie about the Senate was his 14-hour filibuster protesting the Civil Rights Act.
The storied reputation of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” — not only in American culture broadly, but in the United States Senate specifically — continues to shape how we discuss and perceive the mechanisms by which federal legislation lives and dies. Former Senate staffer and filibuster-reform advocate Adam Jentleson opens his book “Kill Switch” by crediting the status of the filibuster as “the Senate’s most famous feature” to the influence of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” This famous feature persists even in the face of other, more urgent democratic principles.