Even those wanting filibuster reform highlight the difference between Smith’s spectacular fictional performance and the mundane use of the filibuster today. “It is not ‘Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,’ ” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) stated last year in an op-ed when explaining that the current filibuster is an arcane technical maneuver that can be executed simply by a staff email without requiring a senator to stand and speak for hours on the Senate floor. Indeed, such explanations have helped to reinforce images of Smith’s filibuster as a kind of nostalgic ideal, as displayed in Senate Democrats’ recent push to revive the talking filibuster. Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) recalled when Smith “withered and fell to the floor” as a noble model for reform, challenging filibustering colleagues to “be willing to stand up and speak their mind and stay on the Senate floor.”