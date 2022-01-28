“I look at this amazing facility, and you guys, you don’t miss a beat. You’ve got these packages coming out. You’ve got dog food, and Kindles, and beard trimmers. There’s all kinds of stuff around here. But once it’s packed up, it’s got to get to the customer,” he said. “Amazon is a great example of what’s possible.”
At the time, it was hardly implausible for Obama to be aligning himself with the fast-growing e-commerce company from Seattle. The tech industry was widely deemed a marvel of American entrepreneurship and strongly oriented toward the Democrats — Silicon Valley had become a major source of the party’s campaign contributions, and cities such as San Francisco and Seattle were growing ever more blue in election years. In early 2015, Obama’s former press secretary, Jay Carney, went to Amazon to run its public relations and policy operation. A year and a half later, Obama’s head of federal procurement, Anne Rung, also went to Amazon, to lead its “public sector” division, which sold goods to the government. (Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.)
The affinity wasn’t just at the elite level. A 2018 survey found that Democrats nationwide had more confidence in Amazon than in any other institution, ahead of even colleges, unions, the press and government. (Among Republicans, the company was third, after the military and the police.) Amazon’s appeal was universal, but it was especially popular in big blue cities located far from red America’s Walmarts.
The Democratic Party was, in a sense, becoming the Amazon coalition: highly educated professionals (mostly White), who were relying on ever-more home deliveries, and the working-class people (mostly not White) who were getting the stuff to them. Despite some cavils, the largest tech firms were seen as friendly giants — to paraphrase the old saying about General Motors, what was good for Big Tech was good for the Democrats.
These days, though, it’s plain that the two sides’ fortunes are no longer joined. Big Tech is flourishing as never before: Amazon, Apple, Facebook owner Meta, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet now account for more than a fifth of the total market capitalization of the S&P 500 index. Despite recent market declines, Amazon’s share price is up by half since the start of 2020.
The Democrats’ prospects are less rosy: President Biden’s job approval rating is 41 percent, the party’s odds of holding onto its congressional majorities are slim, and there are signs that Democrats may be losing a key element of their coalition, Hispanic voters.
This divergence in fortunes has been underway for several years now, but it has grown especially stark in the past two years. And that has a lot to do with the coronavirus — and the broad impact it continues to have.
To put it bluntly, the pandemic has been great for the tech giants. The more that regular life shifted online — school, office work, entertainment — the more demand there was for their products. This was especially true for Amazon, which not only made it possible for Americans to satisfy many of their consumer needs without leaving the house but also provided the data-center capacity for companies like Zoom and Netflix that were facilitating remote work and at-home entertainment. Amazon’s revenue increased nearly 40 percent in 2020. To handle the surge in orders, it hired 500,000 people that year, bringing its global workforce to 1.3 million, and expanded its warehouse capacity by 50 percent. Then-chief executive Bezos’s personal net worth grew by $75 billion over the course of 2020.
The pandemic period has proved far more trying for the Democratic Party. Yes, the coronavirus was a major factor in Biden’s election, as Donald Trump’s administration flailed in the face of the loss of hundreds of thousands of American lives and widespread economic dislocation. But now the Biden administration has inherited those same costs, as subsequent waves of the virus have claimed more than 400,000 additional lives since he took office.
The Democrats’ struggle goes beyond the pandemic’s continuance, though. The coronavirus has exposed major rifts in the Democratic coalition over which approaches to take to contain it, with a core of officials, public health experts and heavily online activists urging continued extreme caution, and a growing array of voters worrying that the social costs of closures are starting to outweigh the benefits.
The rift was visible in the recent off-year elections, in which Democrats lost the governor’s race in Virginia and nearly lost the one in even bluer New Jersey. Both contests were dominated by education, after a year when schools in blue states remained closed to in-person instruction much longer than in red ones. The response to the coronavirus may also be playing a role in the drift of Hispanic voters to the Republicans — a startling feature of the 2020 results, in which Trump got a larger share of Hispanic voters than he did in 2016, despite faring worse overall. New York magazine’s Eric Levitz noted that this trend was “not entirely surprising” since “Hispanics are disproportionately likely to work in industries that were adversely impacted by shutdown orders, such as hospitality and food service.”
In another pandemic challenge for Democrats, many of the institutions and aspects of daily life that skew culturally liberal have been undermined by the more cautious approaches to the coronavirus in left-leaning precincts: the performing arts, libraries and museums, public education, academia, mass transit, progressive religious congregations, and restaurants and small independent retailers. In pre-pandemic times, these sorts of institutions and businesses provided sustenance in Democratic-leaning communities, and their shakiness after nearly two years of off-and-on withdrawal has its own political cost.
This divergence of fortunes between the Democrats and Amazon has resulted in a fraught dynamic between the party and the company, as well as the larger tech sector that shapes so much of how Americans live, work and think. The accumulating evidence of Big Tech’s dominance has given momentum to progressives making the case for reining it in or breaking it up. Legislation intended to restrain Big Tech has made it out of committee in both chambers of Congress, with bipartisan support, and Biden has appointed vocal critics of the tech giants to key positions in his administration. He even issued a pro-union message during last year’s unsuccessful effort to organize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, and a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board, appointed during Biden’s tenure, ordered a new election there after determining that Amazon had shown a “flagrant disregard” for the rules in the first one.
Biden’s moves represent a break from the Obama administration’s hands-off approach to the metastasizing growth of the tech giants. It suggests a dawning recognition — at least on the part of some Democrats — that what is good for Amazon is not necessarily good for the party, or the country.
But it will test the consumer allegiance that so many in Biden’s party have developed to the company — will they support aggressive moves against it? The fact is, the greater caution exercised by many residents of blue towns and cities made them major drivers of Amazon’s pandemic boom. (A Pew survey in June 2020 found a 14-percentage-point difference between Democrats and Republicans on the question of whether they felt comfortable going to the grocery store.) This growing reliance on the company has put greater strain on that “Amazon coalition” of upper-income liberals and working-class logistics workers — there is undeniable awkwardness in the former keeping safe by relying on the latter to put themselves at risk.
And Biden’s break from Obama’s approach also offers a striking backdrop to the news that arrived recently from Bezos himself: that he is giving $100 million for a plaza at the Obama presidential library under construction in Chicago. The gift was, in a sense, a thank you for a bond from a bygone era that served one side in the relationship very well, if not necessarily the other.