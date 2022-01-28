This divergence of fortunes between the Democrats and Amazon has resulted in a fraught dynamic between the party and the company, as well as the larger tech sector that shapes so much of how Americans live, work and think. The accumulating evidence of Big Tech’s dominance has given momentum to progressives making the case for reining it in or breaking it up. Legislation intended to restrain Big Tech has made it out of committee in both chambers of Congress, with bipartisan support, and Biden has appointed vocal critics of the tech giants to key positions in his administration. He even issued a pro-union message during last year’s unsuccessful effort to organize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama, and a regional director of the National Labor Relations Board, appointed during Biden’s tenure, ordered a new election there after determining that Amazon had shown a “flagrant disregard” for the rules in the first one.