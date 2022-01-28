Ginsburg was explicit about her retrograde vision of the political landscape. She stayed on through Barack Obama’s whole presidency because the Democratic Party was so centrist by 2013 that it would never appoint “someone like me.” Why should she give her seat to some moderate like, say, Merrick Garland? All she had to do was wait until after the 2016 election, when shoo-in Hillary Clinton and a reborn liberal Democratic Senate would put up RBG 2.0. Had she looked up, there certainly were warning signs that the political scene was moving away from her, not toward her. In the election of 2010, the Democrats lost 60 seats and the House and control of the redistricting process. She might have seen the “birther” nonsense hawked by Donald Trump and embraced by Republican candidate Mitt Romney, allegedly jokingly, in 2012. Democrats failed to retake the House even as Obama won reelection. Democratic incumbents retired in droves from the Senate; the polls for 2014 were ominous. Garland should have started to look better and better. Then the GOP took the Senate in 2014, and Trump won in 2016. And it was too late.