Republicans have known that timing matters for the Supreme Court since 1968, when they pushed Democratic appointee Abe Fortas out just in time for Richard Nixon to name his replacement. Decades later, Ginsburg blundered because she was blind to how American politics were racing rapidly to the right. For a long year, it has seemed that Breyer, and, worse, Biden, were similarly near- and shortsighted about political reality: Breyer dithered over the “factors” in any decision; Biden has bobbed and weaved to avoid upsetting the GOP. Massive pandemic relief went out without his name on it, the Trump-dominated courts eviscerated his efforts to control the virus, and he never named the Former Guy, lest he alienate his supporters. A replacement of one moderate liberal for another won’t fix the court. But maybe it gives Biden a chance to realize finally that the past — those vaunted days of fellowship and bipartisan reason — is not only past, it is dead.
Ginsburg was explicit about her retrograde vision of the political landscape. She stayed on through Barack Obama’s whole presidency because the Democratic Party was so centrist by 2013 that it would never appoint “someone like me.” Why should she give her seat to some moderate like, say, Merrick Garland? All she had to do was wait until after the 2016 election, when shoo-in Hillary Clinton and a reborn liberal Democratic Senate would put up RBG 2.0. Had she looked up, there certainly were warning signs that the political scene was moving away from her, not toward her. In the election of 2010, the Democrats lost 60 seats and the House and control of the redistricting process. She might have seen the “birther” nonsense hawked by Donald Trump and embraced by Republican candidate Mitt Romney, allegedly jokingly, in 2012. Democrats failed to retake the House even as Obama won reelection. Democratic incumbents retired in droves from the Senate; the polls for 2014 were ominous. Garland should have started to look better and better. Then the GOP took the Senate in 2014, and Trump won in 2016. And it was too late.
But in fairness, it was her “sister-in-law” O’Connor who set it up so that the court would be so close in the first place. A lifelong Republican, O’Connor first handed the White House to Republican George W. Bush, casting her crucial fifth vote to stop the ballot counting in Bush v. Gore in 2000. Reliable sources reported she was horrified at the prospect of a Gore presidency: She planned to retire to Arizona, where her sons could help her care for her ailing spouse, and she wanted a Republican to replace her. She retired in 2005.
Although this seems like strategic behavior for a Republican, in fact, the GOP of George W. Bush, son of O’Connor’s tennis partner Barbara Bush, was nothing like the party the justice thought she knew. She gave them her seat. And they took her lunch. Right-wing forces already dominant by 2005 pushed the Bush White House to select two of the present conservative six: First, John G. Roberts Jr. for O’Connor’s vacancy, and then, when William Rehnquist died almost immediately after, Roberts as chief justice and Samuel A. Alito Jr. for O’Connor’s spot. Alito, reportedly, was salt in the wound to O’Connor. He had, on the Court of Appeals, approved a Pennsylvania law that would have required married women to tell their husbands of their plans to obtain an abortion. It was, at the time, the only restriction on abortion O’Connor voted to reject. She saw immediately a big part of her legacy as one of the centrists who saved Roe v. Wade in peril.
Until Wednesday, Breyer looked just like them: old, living in the familiar past and about to make life a lot worse for a lot of Americans who never even met him. More importantly, he looked a lot like Biden. At 83, he was of the generation that came of age with country club Republicans and bipartisan votes to confirm Supreme Court nominations. Like Biden in the Senate, Breyer could, reportedly, sometimes use his charm to moderate some of his more extreme colleagues’ conservative inclinations. He just wrote a book about how the court was above politics.
And like Biden, for most of his career, Breyer was a centrist; indeed, a recent academic analysis reveals that Breyer was the least liberal of all the Democratic-appointed justices he sat with. A cold and low-key man (he so turned off Bill Clinton at his interview that the first Clinton appointment went to Ginsburg instead), famous for his avid cycling, Breyer is married to an heir to one of the richest aristocratic families in England, Joanna Freda Hare. His opinions, even in matters he apparently cared a great deal about, have been, like his rambling questions at oral argument, scholarly, digressive and often difficult to follow. In dissent, as he increasingly is in the modern conservative, partisan court, he is no Ginsburg. The memorable rhetoric most often flows from the pen of his much less aristocratic colleague, the woman who wanders audiences at her riveting speeches, looking to give hugs, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
But if even Breyer is stepping down rather than give a prospective Republican Senate and future president a chance to make the court even more conservative, Biden might take more notice than he would if such a momentous gesture came from someone less familiar. He might notice that the current Republican Party bears no resemblance to the conventional conservatives he negotiated with in happier days. Breyer’s retirement reflects the rabid politicization of the federal courts, culminating, by the end of the court’s term in June, in the possible termination of a half-century of abortion rights, greenlighting of guns on the New York subways and the end of affirmative action. The GOP can give Biden a preview of the politics of the partisan court if they smear his new nominee and circle the wagons against any Democratic pick. Statements from Republican flamethrowers like Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) that hint that Biden’s pick might not love America do not portend good things.
Breyer’s remarks at the White House on Thursday harked back to Abraham Lincoln. The justice cited the Gettysburg Address and its appeals to national unity. But if Biden really does learn the lesson that the Supreme Court is mostly right-wing politicians in robes, Lincoln could pose a precedent of a different sort.
In 1857, before he even ran for president, the slavery-supporting Supreme Court educated Lincoln on its true political nature in the case of Dred Scott v. Sandford. The court ruled, 7 to 2, that Scott, an enslaved man who had been taken to a free state and then back to Missouri, where slavery was legal, was not a citizen of the United States and was not entitled to sue for his freedom. Indeed, no Black person, Chief Justice Roger Taney wrote for the court, could be an American citizen. Black Americans, Taney wrote, were “so far inferior, that they had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” The decision was jet fuel for the antislavery Republican Party. Running for Senate as a Republican the following year, Lincoln explained that the decision was made by a court selected by politicians, and that when a new set of politicians came to power, the case would be rejected. And at his presidential inaugural in 1861, Lincoln said the Dred Scott order showed that “the people will have ceased to be their own rulers,” having handed too much power to unelected justices.
Lincoln got his chance to strike back: After the South seceded, he used his powers as commander in chief of the U.S. military to suspend the writ of habeas corpus and seek out and imprison Confederate spies who threatened the rail yards crucial to the protection of the District of Columbia in the looming war. Taney ordered Lincoln to release the imprisoned spies, although he acknowledged he had no power to enforce his demand. And Lincoln ignored him completely. Until, months later, he answered Taney at a special session of the wartime Congress: “Are all the laws but one to go unexecuted,” Lincoln asked, “and the Government itself go to pieces lest that one be violated? Even in such a case, would not the official oath be broken if the Government should be overthrown when it was believed that disregarding the single law would tend to preserve it?”
That’s the precedent that might seize Biden’s imagination, if he and Breyer have truly learned from Ginsburg and O’Connor: He could start talking about the federal courts as the ideologically driven, undemocratic institutions they have become. And perhaps he’ll let go of his antiquated vision of bipartisanship, too. Unafraid of offending Republicans, Biden can campaign with unfettered glee, putting his name on every box of masks that arrives under the new federal program, using executive power to forgive student debt and drive young voters to the polls, even reveling in the occasional hot-mic moment. How ironic if the last establishment justice, author of a book about the court’s exaltation above politics, would be the one to teach Biden Lincoln’s lesson.