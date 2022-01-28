As China pushes to expand its influence around the world, Economy distinguishes among its uses of three kinds of power. Soft power is seen in Beijing’s efforts to boost its international reputation by presenting its authoritarian governing style as a model for dealing with the pandemic, including by providing vaccines to countries around the world, and in the expansion of its state-owned media outlets to reach new audiences in Africa and Latin America. Hard power is on display in its ongoing military intimidation of Taiwan and the squelching of Hong Kong democracy, as well as the construction of airstrips on reefs in the contested South China Sea and the opening of its first overseas military logistics base, in Djibouti. In one of many instances where Economy describes her interactions with key actors in the rise of China, something that makes her book even more convincing, she recounts talking to two military scholars in Beijing who casually tell her that their country eventually should have just as many military bases around the world as the United States does.