Does Ridley deliver on this bold claim? George V’s quarter-century reign was certainly not dull. He acceded to the throne with his country in the middle of a parliamentary constitutional crisis and on the brink of a world war. He died on the brink of another, even more terrible world war and on the eve of another constitutional crisis — this one a family matter: the determination of his eldest son and heir, Edward (known to the family as David), the Prince of Wales, to marry the American divorcée Wallis Simpson, a match deemed unacceptable to the Anglican Church, which David, as monarch, would oversee as supreme head. George ruled a kingdom rocked by revolution and civil war in Ireland, a general strike, and the economic slump of the 1930s. It was not an easy time to be a European crowned head. The early decades of the 20th century saw royal thrones topple from Portugal to Greece, often violently. Russian Czar Nicholas II, George’s cousin, whom he physically resembled to an astonishing degree, was not just deposed by his people but brutally murdered along with the rest of his family. Perhaps under the circumstances there were worse choices for a king than being boring.