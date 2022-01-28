Like so many people, I thought the worst would be over when I got vaccinated. To get there faster, I even signed up for a vaccine trial. We are lucky that the vaccines have been remarkably effective at preventing death and severe illness, a huge win for the world, and the likely reason my case of covid this month was mild and cleared up after a few days. But vaccinations haven’t ended the pandemic. Unequal access to the shots worldwide has meant more variants. The disease has spread faster. In our country, it’s easy to blame the strident anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers for the persistence of the virus, but the reality is that the unvaccinated are disproportionately low-income and therefore less likely to have access to pharmacies, paid time off and the Internet. That creates significant barriers to getting vaccines, even if you want one.