Russian citizens often ignore politics because they know they cannot put political knowledge to good use. Putin has relied on that apathy to maintain control and steal the country’s riches for himself and his cronies. When necessary, he blames the West for economic setbacks or wields disinformation to keep citizens confused and misinformed. But there are recent indications that public support is waning, and dissatisfaction is starting to become more apparent. Over the past year, Putin has increased repression at home — trying to murder, then jailing, his main political opponent, and banning and arresting a wide variety of groups and individuals who don’t toe the Kremlin’s line. After decades of civil society being suppressed, it is difficult to measure public sentiment in Russia, and nobody — not even Putin — can know when emotions might reach a boiling point. Nonetheless, it is fair to assume that the death of Russian boys in an unpopular war would only add to Putin’s many challenges.