Jews and their religious freedom played a big role in Johnson’s rationale, and he and his allies cited Jews and Jewish customs to bolster the legitimacy of their arguments. One of his reports observed: “The Constitution regards the conscience of the Jew as sacred as that of the Christian and gives no more authority to adopt a measure affecting the conscience of a solitary individual than that of a whole community.” For Johnson, it was the government’s responsibility “to afford all — to Jew or Gentile, pagan or Christian, the protection and the advantages of our benignant institutions on Sunday as well as every day of the week.”