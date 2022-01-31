Germany’s allies might find its habitual pacifism frustrating — but they should still try to understand the underlying mind-set. And Germany should do what it can to reassure these allies, even if it maintains its rejection of arms deliveries. The helmets, as well as the announcement that it will provide a field hospital to Ukraine, are steps in this direction — as are some recent public statements. In a speech in the German parliament on Thursday, for instance, Baerbock said military actions against Ukraine would have “massive consequences” for Russia. But German leaders should do more — for example, meeting with their counterparts in Kyiv to discuss ways in which they can help, apart from weapon deliveries.