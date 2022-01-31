But after the watershed moment of Sept. 11, 2001, the United States itself turned to torture. Yet the federal courts dismissed the cases that sought to hold our own top officials accountable for these egregious abuses and deliver justice to their victims. In one case, for example, Canadian engineer Maher Arar, a Syrian national who had stopped to change planes in New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, found himself questioned by the FBI about alleged ties to terrorists and renditioned to Syria, where he was interrogated, whipped, hung, battered and electrically shocked, according to media and court records. The district court questioned “whether torture always violates the Fifth Amendment” and ultimately dismissed the case, primarily for reasons of national security. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit upheld the dismissal.