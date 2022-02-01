During the simultaneous Prince William County School Board elections, candidate Mary Louise Jackson argued that “the daily rise in cases of youth with AIDS and other STDs and the annual increase in teen pregnancies … point to the need for continued access to information for our youth.” Candidate David R. Williams, however, made the opposite claim, explaining that, “the rising illegitimacy rates among teens and the rising spread of sexually transmitted diseases should be evidence enough that the current message of ‘Do it but wear protection’ is not working. We should be teaching the abstinence-based message that our county guidelines spell out.” Although the conclusions were contradictory — with the former more effective in reducing pregnancy rates and the latter potentially harmful, especially to communities of color — the underlying fears of HIV and STIs had combined with anxieties about teen parenthood to set the terms of the debate.