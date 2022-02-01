Judge Jane Bolin became the first Black female judge in the country in 1939. Her path demonstrated how being a first means charting a new route. A graduate of Wellesley College, where Bolin entered as one of only two Black women in her class, and later, the first Black woman to graduate from Yale Law School, Bolin became a New York Family Court Judge at the young age of 31 in 1939. Gov. Fiorella LaGuardia appointed her, in part, in response to the continuing racial tensions and divisions in New York City. As a vocal and active member and leader of the NAACP, Bolin viewed her role as being a judicial pioneer. Along with other like-minded judges and government officials, she helped change racist laws and policies, including one that had assigned the files of children of color only to social workers of color. That race-based assignment system meant that children of color waited longer in the system for services than White children.