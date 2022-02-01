Once upon a time, I tended to view “Ulysses” as fundamentally an Irish novel, set in Ireland’s capital, with Irish characters and their native preoccupations. Then one afternoon at Georgetown University, after I had delivered a guest lecture on Joyce to a graduate seminar, a student’s unexpected question stopped me in my tracks: What, he asked, would Joyce have made of Brexit, Britain’s decision to leave the European Union? In reply, I made the point that the last words of “Ulysses” are not the famous “yes I said yes I will Yes” that end Molly Bloom’s rollicking, unpunctuated 60-page soliloquy, but “Trieste-Zurich-Paris, 1914-1921.” Joyce had gone out of his way to state where and when he had written his epic novel. This made me reflect on the European character of what Joyce wrote, and to conclude that “Ulysses” was, among many other things (for it is a big book), a response to the ethnic nationalism that welled around him in wartime Europe as he labored to universalize a single ordinary day. I like to think Joyce would be an admirer of the E.U., with its mission to bind Europeans around a set of shared values and interests instead of, as Bloom puts it, hating people because “they live around the corner and speak another vernacular.” At “Bloomsday” events in Washington, as a means of highlighting the novel’s European character, I have invited E.U. ambassadors to read passages in which their countries are referenced by Joyce, who spent most of his life on mainland Europe. Last year, E.U. Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, in a tribute to Joyce, read from Homer’s “Odyssey” in both English and his native Greek.