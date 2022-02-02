Other presidents have failed to hire a White House intellectual to their detriment. Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush chose not to hire in-house intellectuals and found that they lacked the backing of their party’s respective intellectuals when things went poorly in their presidencies. In Bush’s case, he failed to cultivate conservative intellectuals, and in some cases his team actively alienated them. During his transition, a Bush official told The Washington Post: “Our people don’t have agendas. They have mortgages” — a clear dig at the outgoing Reagan team. When Bush violated his “read my lips” pledge and raised taxes, he further alienated conservatives, and then lacked an intellectual to make the case to conservatives in the aftermath.