Why yes, what Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal described as potentially “a trilateral document on cooperation to strengthen regional security” certainly has the potential to rankle Russia. One trigger for Russian bellicosity has been its recognition that, since 2014, Ukraine has reoriented itself toward Europe and away from Russia. Even if this is not a security alliance, it is yet another tie linking Ukraine to NATO members — a link that appears to include weapons shipments no less. Moscow will view it as yet more evidence that Ukraine is leaving its orbit.